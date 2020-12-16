Florida Football welcomes 21 New Gators on Early Signing Day

The Florida Gators football team signed 21 new Gators on Early Signing Day. Florida head coach Dan Mullen and company recorded one of their highest recruiting rankings of the decade, coming in No. 7 nationally.

According to Mullen, this #ChompDown21 recruiting class is a “full unit.” When it comes to the defense, Mullen highlighted how this Gators recruiting class is complete.

Notable offensive additions include four-star quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and tight ends Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox.

Gators Sign Two Quarterbacks

Coach Mullen is know for his ability to develop quarterbacks, specifically pro-style quarterbacks. This 2021 recruiting class welcomes two pro-style quarterbacks in Del Rio-Wilson and Jalen Kitna.

According to 247Sports’ recruiting profile on Del Rio-Wilson, the quarterback brings great arm strength and the ability to run the ball when needed.

According to Mullen, both of these quarterbacks could have the chance to battle for a back-up spot starting the day reach campus.

Mullen Seeks to Keep Mismatches

The work of Kyle Pitt and Kadarius Toney have established the power of the mismatch a Mullen-led offense can create.

The addition of tight ends Gage Wilcox and Nick Elksnis are exactly what Mullen hopes to develop into the next pair of playmakers.

The Florida offense also welcomes a pair wide receivers in Daejon Reynolds and Marcus Burke.

Florida Focuses on Defense

Despite the questions currently surrounding the Florida defense, this 2021 class is a complete defense according to Mullen.

The Gators defense gained a huge recruit in former JUCO player Diwun Black. The linebacker outside of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is the kind of guy Mullen wants on his program. After taking a two-year JUCO stint, the linebacker comes in ranked No.1 at the position by 247Sports.

Furthermore, Mullen gives credit to Black and his abilities as a leader.

The Florida defensive line gained some power up front in defensive tackles Desmond Watson and Christopher Thomas. According to Mullen, he says these two could be the ones who make the quickest impact due to their athleticism.

In addition to Watson and Thomas, the Gators add defensive end Tyreak Sapp. The All-American linebacker was a force for in-state high school football powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

2021 Early Signing Day Signees