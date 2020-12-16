Keyontae Johnson Status Improving

The latest on Keyontae Johnson comes from a different source today. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin paid Johnson a visit at UF Health.

Stricklin spoke about his visit with Johnson Wednesday on the Sport Scene with Steve Russell. During his time on the air, Stricklin seemed happy with the Gators forward’s progress. The updates on Johnson have been positive over the last 48 hours.

While Keyontae Johnson was groggy due to the sedation, he still was communicative and sitting up straight. Stricklin said that while Johnson is going under further tests, all signs show he is improving.

According to Stricklin, Johnson had no idea how many people had been wishing him well. It has not been just Gators fans either, the support is coming from everyone. Stricklin made note of the support that came from the FSU community–one of Florida’s biggest rivals.

Further updates will come as soon as they are released.

Gators Game Against FAU Still Up in the Air

Another Gators game could be put on the back burner. Like the UNF game on Wednesday, the Gators may not be ready to get back on the court when Saturday rolls around. If all goes as planned, they will play the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Stricklin said that if the game is played is up to the players.

A decision for Saturday’s will likely be made by Thursday.