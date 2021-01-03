Buccaneers headed to playoffs, Jaguars and Dolphins out

Florida’s National Football League teams went 1-2 in their final regular season games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a big win over the Atlanta Falcons showing they are ready for the NFL Playoffs.

With the playoffs on the line, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got the start against a strong Buffalo Bills team. However, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills were too much for the Dolphins to handle.

The Jacksonville Jaguars kept it close against the Indianapolis Colts but let the game slide away with just under four minutes remaining.

Tampa Bay Tops Atlanta

After locking in their playoff spot in Week 16, the Buccaneers proved their playoff potential against the Falcons. In a 44-27 victory, quarterback Tom Brady lit up the Buccaneers’ offense. Brady threw for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns.

Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown each recorded two touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Kicker Ryan Succop tacked on three field goals for the Buccaneers.

Despite a successful day, the Tampa Bay offense suffered a big loss with a knee injury to wide receiver Mike Evans. Evans became the first player to record seven straight 1,000-yard seasons. After breaking the record, Evans injured his left knee on the following play.

Evans did not return the game. The status of Evans’ injury is unknown at this time.

1⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣@MikeEvans13_ becomes the first player in NFL history to start his career with 7⃣ consecutive 1,000-yard seasons 👏 pic.twitter.com/aksM6In5pM — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 3, 2021

The Buccaneers have locked in the No. 5 seed in the playoffs meaning they will play the winner of the NFC East. However, the Buccaneers will have to await the results of the Philadelphia Eagles game to determine the winner of the NFC East.

Dolphins Eliminated from Playoffs

After a comeback victory in Week 16, the Miami Dolphins had a chance to control their playoff destiny. However, a huge 56-26 loss to the Buffalo Bills made the Dolphins’ playoff picture blurry.

Miami head coach Brian Flores stated Tagovailoa would get the start against the Bills. With back-up quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out due to COVID, the Dolphins would enter this game without their veteran quarterback.

Buffalo got things going early in the first quarter and didn’t let up the entire game. The Buffalo offense was nearly unstoppable with Allen throwing for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

However, the Miami offense struggled to get things going. Three interceptions from Tagovailoa didn’t make things easier for the Dolphins.

The massive loss to the Bills put the Miami playoff hopes in the hands Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Jaguars loss to the Indianapolis Colts secured the Dolphins’ elimination from the playoffs.

Despite a 10-win season, the Dolphins are the final AFC team to be eliminated from playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/E88qKv0KTX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 4, 2021

Jaguars Drop 15th Straight

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the regular season with the worst record in the NFL. A 28-14 loss to the Colts marked the Jaguars 15th straight loss. However, this gives the Jaguars a chance to focus on their No. 1 draft pick.

In a rematch against the Colts, the Jaguars had a chance to shake up the AFC playoff picture. Jacksonville managed to keep the game close with veteran quarterback Mike Glennon getting the start. Despite going into Sunday’s game without running back James Robinson, the Jacksonville offense found some momentum.

In an all too familiar style, the Jaguars let the game slip from their finger tips late in the fourth quarter. With just under four minutes left in the game, the Jaguars were a touchdown away from taking the lead.

However, a 45-yard from the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor would seal the deal for Indianapolis.

With a (1-15) record, Jacksonville holds the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.