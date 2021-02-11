Gators Women’s Basketball Wins an Overtime Thriller 73-66

Gators women basketball earned themselves a big win on the road in Baton Rouge against LSU.

The Lady Gators (10-8)

Head coach Cam Neubaur and the Gator women’s basketball team were able to bring home their third win in conference play.

Florida knocked the rust off after not having a game the last 11 days. The last time Florida compete was the 31st of January against the sixteenth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The orange and blue managed to take down LSU 73-66 in an overtime thriller. the Gators were lead by Lavender Briggs who had yet another outstanding game for the Gators scoring 21 points and 10 rebounds following right alongside her was Kiki smith with 19 points 6 rebound and 11 assist. The two guards combined for 40 points and came in clutch to clinch the win.

Lady Tigers were led by Senior guard Kayla Pointer who scored 27 points, and following along her side was Faustine Aifuwa with 16 points and 10 boards. The LSU Tigers battled it out but it was not enough to take down the Gators. Lavender Briggs hit a dagger in overtime to put Florida ahead, and Kiki Smith closed the deal with some big buckets.

Coach Newbuar had this to say about his team effort after being out the last three games for Florida due to COVID-19 safety protocols and earning his first dub:

“I just liked how aggressive we were, we got 33 free throws and attacked like crazy. And , you know, would much rather win by more than what we did. But, just to stick it out in a close, ugly game is so great.”

Next Up

Next up the Gators return home to the O’Connell center to host the 20th ranked Kentucky Wildcat team. The last time these two teams met was last year. The Gators defeated the then thirteenth-ranked Wildcats 70-62 last season on the road.

Game time is set for 6 pm and will air on the SEC Network.