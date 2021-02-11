NBA Preview: Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors

The Orlando Magic (9-16) take a trip to California for a meeting with the Golden State Warriors (13-12). Tip off is set for 10 p.m. EST.

Magically Trying to Make Wins Reappear

The Orlando Magic enter this game as underdogs against the Golden State Warriors. After starting the season 4-0 the Magic have dropped 16 of 21 games and six of their last seven. The Magic are going to have to lean on their leading scorer Nikola Vucevic and exploit Draymond Green. However the real question is how are the Orlando Magic going to stop star guard Stephen Wardell Curry.

The Midas Touch

It seems as though everything Steph touches turns to buckets. Chef Curry has been cooking as of late coming off a 32 point game in a blowout win against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry is averaging 29.6 points 5.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.

Kelly Oubre has also been improving throughout the season after his slow start to the season, as well as Andrew Wiggins. The second and third options for the Warriors have been a much needed boost for the team who struggled to start the season.

Magic Battle Injuries

The Orlando Magic are headed into Thursday night’s matchup with some injuries. The Magic have a plethora of players missing time, including star forwards Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac.

In addition to Orlando already missing guards Markelle Fultz and Michael-Carter Williams, rookie Cole Anthony went down with a shoulder injury in the first half. This leaves Frank Mason as the only available point guard for tonight’s game against the Warriors.

These injuries are going to continue to have Steve Clifford to lean on star center Vucevic who is averaging a career high 23.3 points per game. A sharp contrast to the team basketball that landed the Magic the eighth seed last year. If the Magic are going to win it’s going to take a group effort or strong team play by unexpected hero’s.

Orlando’s Keys to Victory

The “bag of tricks“ needed for Magic victory will be to attempt to shut down Kelly Oubre and Andrew Wiggins. In addition, the Magic will need to feed Vucevic in the low post against Green.