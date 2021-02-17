David Ross Hopes for Good Year

Former Gator David Ross looks ahead and hopes for a good year in his second season as manager for the Chicago Cubs.

Last Season

The 2020 season was one unlike any other the MLB has ever seen. The season didn’t actually start until July 23, over two months after the typical start date. For the Cubs, the season began on July 24 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chicago won that game, and several others after that, finishing the regular season 34-26.

As the leader of the NL Central division, the Cubs had the No. 3 spot heading into the MLB Playoffs. That’s where their season would end, though, losing to the No. 6 Miami Marlins two games to zero in the Wild Card round.

New Year, Same Cubs

Ross says that the Cubs are heading into this season with pretty much the same roster as last year. President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer has also said that the team is not participating in trade talks at this time. Both Ross and Hoyer are almost certain that the team they have now will be the team playing in the spring.

Hoyer also said that the team has faith in their lineup heading into this season. Though last season’s ending was disappointing, it appears the Cubs will have another shot with a nearly identical team.

Season Expectations

Ross wants something more out of this season. Last year was his first season as manager, and it wasn’t a typical first-year MLB manager may be used to. Now, though, he says he is more experienced with this team and this coaching staff. Ross says that the team is in a better place now than before.

Though last year did not start or end in the way the Cubs wanted, there is definitely a positive attitude ahead of 2021. The roster is nearly the same, the expectations are higher, and the manager has an extra year under his belt.

The Cubs are set to kick off their first Spring Training game against the Padres on March 1.