Eastside Faces Santa Fe For Boy’s Basketball 3A Regional Semifinal

The Santa Fe Raiders will look to play spoiler to the Eastside Rams for a third time this season. This time, for the chance to play in the regional final and the opportunity to make the Class 4A Final Four of the FHSAA boys basketball state tournament.

The Eastside Rams (20-2) play the Santa Fe Raiders (17-5) in the boy’s high school basketball FHSAA Class 4A Regional Semifinal round. The game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Join us for a showdown in boys basketball as @RowdyEHSRams travels to Santa Fe tonight. Join Mike @ridaught & @mpallman beginning at 6:30 p.m. on 106.9 FM & online at https://t.co/nJno98RsWe. pic.twitter.com/yWD9lfixN8 — The Prep Zone (@ThePrepZone) February 23, 2021

Tuesday night’s matchup between the two schools will mark their third of 2020-21 season. Santa Fe won the both of the previous matchups in December and February to hand Eastside its only two losses this season. Both the Santa Fe wins were earned on Eastside’s home court.

With Eastside coming off a first-round bye, and Santa Fe cruising to a dominant 21-point-victory over Central High School on Thursday, the division rivals are ready to battle for the opportunity to move on to the Regional Final on Friday.

Eastside coach Herman “Pop” Williams discussed how the team is preparing for their third encounter with Santa Fe.

Eastside Rams

On Air Now: @RowdyEHSRams Head Basketball Coach Pop Williams joins @SteveRussell850, with Sport Scene, to discuss the team's playoff basketball schedule and team roster. pic.twitter.com/Cz2UPdHY8P — ESPN 98.1 / 850 WRUF (@ESPNGainesville) February 22, 2021

Eastside’s impressive 20-2 regular season record came at the hands of the squad’s veteran roster. This was highlighted by the Rams dynamic trio of senior guards in Jarveil Gainey, Omar Brown and Qua Brodus.

The three led the team in scoring as each averaged over 12 points per game on the season. Gainey was particularly impressive averaging over 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals on the season. In both matchups with Santa Fe this season, Gainey led the way for the Rams scoring 11 and 17 points in each of the games.

Gainey should play a large role for the Rams if they hope to win their first game in three bouts with Santa Fe.

2021 Jarveil Gainey @jarvy313 is a lethal scorer from the point position off the bounce. Crafty with hesitation moves, Gainey can get hot from range & cause problems for defenders. @1FamilyHoops @JakePerper @CoachLeeLoper pic.twitter.com/EU2pohdgiK — Willie Evans Jr. (@Jr_OTRH) July 20, 2019

Santa Fe

Santa Fe will look to finish the season sweep and become the only team to defeat Eastside this season. Raiders’ stars senior Ernest “Poppa” Ross and sophomore Dontrell Jenkins have led the way against the Rams in the previous two matchups and will look to repeat their success in the regional semi-final.

Raiders’ head coach Elliott Harris discussed the value his two star players bring to his team.

In Santa Fe’s December victory over Eastside, Ross had a monster game recording 28 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Raiders to a 59-51 victory.