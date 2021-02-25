Another Day at the Office for the Heat

The Miami Heat is definitely “heating up” after winning their fourth straight game last night against the Toronto Raptors. Thanks to some great ball movement and powerful defense late, Miami defeated the Raptors 116-108 at American Airlines Arena.

Let’s talk details.

swipe for winning vibez — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 25, 2021

Recap

In the first quarter the Raptors definitely put up a fight, but this didn’t last long. In the beginning of the second quarter Toronto’s morale was high and so was Kyle Lowry’s. By the end of the second quarter, the Heat’s energy had Toronto speechless as they built a 10-point halftime lead.

With 2:54 remaining in the half the Heat have taken their biggest lead of the game at 62-50.

Toronto scored the first 10 points of the second half, erasing the deficit, but a 17-6 answer by the Heat helped them take a 92-85 lead into the fourth. And the Raptors never led at any point in the final 31 1/2 minutes.

It was a close game, but the Heat were able to come out on top.

Valuable Players

📊 Final Box 🔥 Butler 27 Pts, 8 Rebs & 10 Asts

🔥 Bam 19 Pts, 12 Rebs & 4 Asts

🔥 Robinson 17 Pts

🔥 Dragic 15 Pts, 2 Rebs & 3 Asts

🔥 Iguodala 12 Pts & 5 Rebs pic.twitter.com/pjo3qPBKZN — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 25, 2021

Duncan Robinson set the tone with a team-high 14 points in the first half, as he moved very well off the ball and pursued his shots as usual.

Jimmy Butler’s name was popular last night especially in the fourth quarter, as he ended last night’s game with a total of 27 points. Butler also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, plus a season-high three 3-pointers — two of them that took place in the final minutes of the game.

Bam Adebayo was also a star player in the game last night with a spin and a slam from Butler. On top of that, Adebayo also became the youngest franchise player in history to record 2,000 rebounds.

Here’s a closer look.

Bam had his hands all over this W 💥 19 Pts / 12 Rebs / 4 Asts / 1 Blk / 1 Stl pic.twitter.com/WL3nS57wZK — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 25, 2021

Injuries

Tyler Herro (right hip contusion)

Looking Ahead

The Heat will host the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. on Friday (tomorrow).