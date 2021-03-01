Florida Gators’ Men’s Swimming and Diving Find Success in SEC Championship

The Florida men’s swim and indoor track teams both competed in SEC Championship play.

SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship

The Gators traveled to the Mizzou Aquatics Center in Columbia Missouri, where they placed first with 1,401 points over the four day competition. Georgia came out in second place with 1,324.50 points, while Tennessee trailed behind with 850.50 for third place. This title marks Florida’s ninth consecutive and 42nd overall SEC Championship.

2021 🐊🏆

2020 🐊🏆

2019 🐊🏆

2018 🐊🏆

2017 🐊🏆

2016 🐊🏆

2015 🐊🏆

2014 🐊🏆

2013 🐊🏆 Watch @GatorsSwimDv clinch their ninth straight SEC title in the 2021 SEC Men's Swimming & Diving Championship at 11 AM ET. pic.twitter.com/Mt3t0ZGzqr — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 27, 2021

Florida left the competition with fifteen medals, including eight gold, four silver and three bronze, while also finishing with eight event titles.

A notable competitor for the Gators was Junior Kieran Smith, who was named Swimmer of the Meet.

Kieran Smith defends his gold in the 400IM with a time of 3:37.47. Behind him in second was Robert Finke with a time of 3:39.15! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/e4cdN6QFmx — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 26, 2021

SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships

The Florida women’s track and field team ended the three day SEC championship in second place, while securing one gold medal.

Florida track and field coach Mike Holloway was excited about his team’s hard work and success in Fayetteville.

You bring 14 girls into this meet and actually 12 of them competed. Of the 12 who put the uniform on and competed, they all scored. For them to be second in this league with 12 girls was phenomenal.

Freshman Talitha Diggs shined in the 400 meter, where she timed in at 51.14 seconds. This makes her the third fastest 400 meter runner in UF history, as well as the second fastest in the NCAA this year.

Talitha Diggs takes the SEC 400m title in 51.14! pic.twitter.com/0MtcUMAsiu — Travis Miller (@TravisMillerFlo) February 28, 2021

Both Taylor Manson and Gabrielle Wilkinson were silver medalist for the Gators. Manson was second to Diggs in the 400 meter, while Wilkinson was runner up in the 800 meter, while also hitting her personal best of 2:02.85 in the event.

The Florida men’s team finished fifth in the championship, with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. Senior Thomas Mardal took home the gold for his team with his record breaking weight throwing.

𝗦𝗘𝗖 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 Thomas Mardal of @GatorsTF won the weight throw with a MR 24.16m (79-3¼) heave. Mardal broke a meet record that had stood for 11 years. — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) February 25, 2021

Sophomore Joseph Fahnbulleh ended with a silver after timing in at 20.32 seconds for the 200 meter.

The Arkansas men’s and women’s track and field team took home both championship meet titles.