Sluggish Heat Now Unbeatable

The Miami Heat stay busy at the office, as they continue their six-game winning streak after defeating the Atlanta Hawks last night at American Airlines Arena.

Butler’s Absence

#ATLvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (hip) will be available tonight vs the Hawks. Jimmy Butler (knee) has been ruled out. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 28, 2021

Last night the Heat played without their star performer Jimmy Butler and still came out on top. With about two hours left before tipoff, Butler surfaced onto the team’s injury report with right knee inflammation.

Since Jimmy Butler has returned to the court after being on the COVID restriction list, the Heat seems to be an entirely different team. The Heat is 13-8 in games where Butler has played.

Player Highlights

Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn were hot on the court last night with 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam and 24 points from Nunn. Tyler Herro had 12 of his 14 points for Miami in the fourth quarter and Goran Dragic scored 13 points overall. Last but not least Precious Achiuwa had 14 points and 7 rebounds.

📊 Final Box 🔥 Nunn 24 Pts, 3 Rebs & 7 Asts

🔥 Bam 16 Pts, 13 Rebs, 5 Asts & 3 Blks

🔥 Precious 14 Pts & 7 Rebs

🔥 Herro 14 Pts, 2 Rebs & 4 Asts

🔥 Dragic 13 Pts, 4 Rebs & 3 Asts pic.twitter.com/UGvOKhBT9G — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 1, 2021

Recap

The Hawks took the lead in the first few minutes of the first quarter, but the Heat didn’t let them keep it up for long. Within the next two minutes, the Heat took ahold of the game. Moving into the beginning of the second quarter, the Hawks started to catch up but were too slow to take the Heat.

Or so we thought…

With about seven minutes left in the second quarter, the Hawks snatched the lead away from the Heat and continued to sink three’s.

Moving into the third, the Heat took back what was their’s leading after the half 64-63. This game was quite intense as the lead changed more frequently than usual by just one or two points. After the third, the Heat turned it up and starting leading by ten or fifteen points and continued their lead until the end of the game overall winning 109-99.

Looking Ahead

Tomorrow, Miami will host Atlanta again at 7:30 p.m.