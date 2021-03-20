Bronson warming up for an intense game with Saint Francis Catholic. Photo by Trey Johnson

Saint Francis Catholic beats Bronson in Walk-off fashion

Trey Johnson March 20, 2021 Baseball, High School Sports, St. Francis High School 31 Views

The Saint Francis Catholic Academy Wolves beat the Bronson Eagles by a score of 13-12 Friday night. Check out this video for a full game recap.

