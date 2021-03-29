Aaron Gordon: Happy With is New Home

The Orlando Magic traded forward Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.

In return for Gordon, veteran shooting guard Gary Harris, rookie R.J. Hampton and Denver’s protected 2025 first-round pick went to the Magic.

Prior to Thursday’s trade deadline, Magic talked to several interested teams about Gordon before finalizing a deal with Denver.

Gordon explains how he feels about the trade process.

The Nuggets look forward to Gordon to bring more athleticism and a stronger defensive presence to their front line.

Gordon X Jokic

Aaron explains that he is “just here to make Jokic’s job easy.”

After this past Sunday, Gordon kept his promise.

Meanwhile, minutes into the first quarter, as Jokic scanned the court, Gordon cut baseline while Murray absorbed contact from stocky Atlanta forward John Collins. After making 6-of-9 shots for 13 points in his Nuggets debut, Gordon couldn’t hide his excitement over his new new home. The Nuggets ended up beating the Hawks 126-102 on Gordon’s debut night.

“His ability to pass the length of the floor as an outlet passer is incredible,” Gordon said. “I haven’t seen an outlet passer that good and played with an outlet passer that good.”

After several years on the Magic, Gordon’s role in Denver is already set in stone. Even after just one game, it’s apparent what he’s here to do.

About Aaron

Gordon played one year of college basketball for the University of Arizona before the Magic selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

Let’s take a look at his averages from the 2020-2021 season.

Gordon, 25, is averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game for the Magic this season, while shooting a career-best 37.5% from three.

Looking Ahead

