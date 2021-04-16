Jam-packed weekend for Gator sports

There will be Gator sports in just about every category this weekend. First, women’s golf goes for an SEC championship in Birmingham, AL. Then, track and field hosts the Tom Jones Invitational. Also, the Gators lacrosse team has a home matchup with Vanderbilt. These matchups and so much more headline a big weekend for the Gator.

Women’s golf after day two in Birmingham

The Gators got off to a great start on Wednesday. Florida was -9 after the first round which was good enough to be tied for 4th. However, the Gators took a step back after the second round. Florida now sits at -5 for the tournament and is tied for 9th. LSU currently leads the tournament at -28.

Round 3⃣. The last day of stroke play is here! ⏰ 9 a.m. ET

📊 https://t.co/x6RMFmoC1B#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/29dQQjwIa7 — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) April 16, 2021

Track and field hosting the Tom Jones Invitational

Florida is coming off of hosting the Pepsi relays two weeks ago. There will be senior day festivities today at the Tom Jones Invitational. The teams that will join Florida to compete are Arkansas, UCF, Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, Jacksonville, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi, North Carolina State, North Florida, South Florida, Virginia Commonwealth.

Gator lacrosse hosts Vanderbilt

The Gators come into the American Athletic Conference matchup against Vanderbilt with a 9-2 record. Florida is looking to extend its six-game winning streak today against the Commodores. The Gators began the streak after a tough 12-11 loss to Jacksonville on the road. The Gators will play Vanderbilt Friday and Sunday of this weekend.

Other Gator sports this weekend

The Gators’ huge weekend doesn’t stop on the golf course, track, or lacrosse field. The 5th ranked Gator softball team has a huge road series on the road at number 3 Alabama. The Gator baseball team is also on the road at Missouri. Last but not least the gymnastics team is playing in the national semi-finals of the NCAA tournament today.