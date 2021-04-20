Gators Seek Sixth-Straight Win

In the heart of SEC play, one forgets there are still non-conference games to be played. The Gators (25-11) have the season-series finale against the Jacksonville (7-22) Dolphins Tuesday night.

Throughout the season, Florida has managed to win five in a row thrice. That third streak is still active. A win means Florida can secure its largest winning streak of six games and counting.

The Gators can wrap it up on a high note by taking the series with a win. Jacksonville still possesses the chance at redemption with a split.

Halting the Road Woes

One of the biggest killers for the Gators this season has been departing from Florida Ballpark. Currently, the Gators sit at a 2-6 road record.

The Gators have allowed less than five runs on the road just once this season–and in that game, they gave up four and scored just once.

On paper, this shouldn’t be an issue given that Jacksonville is 7-22 overall and 4-12 at home. But Jacksonville won 10-9 to open the last series. If the Gators stay sharp, they can expect a win more along the lines of their 9-0 win or 5-2 win over the Dolphins.

Pitching Probables

As of now, the Dolphins started for tonight’s game is to be determined. The Gators, however, are likely to start Timmy Manning tonight.

Manning has appeared in six games this season. Apart from the start against Stetson, where he gave up five runs, he has been scoreless in every other appearance. He likely will just pitch the first few innings of the game since he’s never stayed in past the third inning. It should be noted, however, his highest pitch count is 61. Perhaps if he’s efficient enough, he can break this streak and make it to at least the fifth.

First pitch tonight is set for 7 p.m. Weather isn’t expected to be an issue tonight with chances of rain staying in the single digits all evening.