Ahead of NFL draft, Jimbo Fisher weighs in

The NFL Draft is just around the corner. Ahead of the draft, current Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher weighed in on some of the athletes in the draft.

Set to run from April 29 to May 1, the draft features many incredible athletes, some of who could become generational talents.

Fisher discussed some of the talent in the SEC, as well as his thoughts on his former quarterback Jameis Winston.

Jimbo Fisher breaks down games of Mac Jones, Kyle Trask:https://t.co/WicF4j7uAV pic.twitter.com/QJnI031bgl — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 20, 2021

Fisher Talks NFL Draft

Recently, Fisher sat down and broke down some of the top talents in this year’s draft. Among those were a few guys out of the SEC who he faced at Texas A&M during the season.

Fisher gave high praise to Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, who is one of the top consensus prospects in the draft. Fisher noted both the speed and size of Pitts, calling him a “matchup nightmare.”

This draft is also loaded with quarterbacks, and Fisher took the time to compare two high-level SEC quarterbacks: Mac Jones and Kyle Trask. Fisher noted the similarities and differences in their games and the strengths of each.

Fisher also talked about his expectations for Jameis Winston, one of his former quarterbacks at Florida State. Winston, who is now with the Saints, is expected to become the starter with the retirement of Drew Brees. Fisher discussed how he thinks Winston will operate under that offensive system and with coach Sean Payton.

Next Week’s Draft: What to Watch For

With the draft quickly approaching, people are scrambling to predict where players will land. Here are the top things to look out for in next week’s draft.

Who is the third quarterback taken? It’s not much of a debate that the first two will be Lawrence and Wilson, but which quarterback gets the call after them?

Who is the first non-quarterback taken? It’s really a three-way race between Pitts, Sewell and Chase. Trades will be a heavy influence for who’s the first non-QB.

Who is the first running back taken? It will be hard to pass on Najee Harris, but backs like Travis Etienne and Javonte Williams made a name for themselves.