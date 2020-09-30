Kyle Pitts: From Florida to TE1 in the NFL Draft

After a dominant eight catches, 170 yards and four touchdown performance from Kyle Pitts on Saturday’s 51-35 win over Ole Miss, Pitts sealed his argument as the number one TE in the nation. If Pitts maintains his astounding 2020 campaign thus far, he will easily solidify himself as a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself

The junior tight end from the city of brotherly love established his presence early into his collegiate career with the Gators. During the 2019 season, Pitts played in all 13 games, starting 12 at tight end, where he was a key target in the air attack. Pitts went on to record 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns last year which is the second-most by a UF tight end since 1996. He proceeded to lead all tight ends in the SEC in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Additionally, he led the Gators’ receiving core in receptions.

Coming into 2020, Pitts earned First-Team All-SEC honors (TE). He and quarterback Kyle Trask also received First-Team nominations in the Preseason Coaches All-SEC selections.

Prior to his time at Florida, Pitts was selected to participate in the 2017 and 2018 Under Armour All-American game.

Chemistry with Kyle Trask

The athletic pass-catcher accounted for four of six total touchdowns that Kyle Trask threw during the Gators’ first victory of the year. Trask, the potential Heisman candidate QB, adores Pitts in the passing game as he targeted him over ten times throughout the course of the day.

In a post-game interview, Pitts stated that the dynamic duo’s chemistry comes from preparation:

“Days through the week where we stay after practice and throw routes… in the off-season we did a lot of time together. A lot of routes… he’s putting more trust in me and I trust him.”

Looking Ahead

Not only did Kyle Pitts prove that he’s the best tight end in the country, but he also put the world on notice with a monster day in the Gators’ season-opener. If he didn’t convince everyone that he’s the best tight end in college football heading into the NFL Draft, he most definitely did now. Only two players in UF school history have managed to haul in four touchdowns in a game: Ike Hilliard in 1995 and Jack Jackson in 1994. According to ESPN, it was the first time a tight-end took four touchdowns to the house in an SEC game since 1999.

After coming away with jaw-dropping catches in the end zone, Pitts continues to be an unstoppable force that creates a mismatch for SEC defenses.

You can catch the future first-round draft pick in action this Saturday as the Gators’ take on South Carolina for their home-opener in the Swamp at noon on ESPN.