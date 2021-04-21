Oak Hall Eagles Endure a Loss Late in the 7th Inning Against Trenton Tigers

The Oak Hall Eagles fell short to the Trenton Tigers Monday night.

The final score was 3-2.

Runner Out

Oak Hall got on the board at the top of the 2nd inning. There were two strikeouts, a double and a walk.

Bear Wooley scored on an error by third baseman Jaken Hafner.

Going into the bottom of the 2nd inning, Oak Hall was leading, 1-0.

Game Tied by Fielder’s Choice

Bottom of the 5th, Jacob Guthrie singles on a line drive to shortstop Harrison Beach. Blake Herrington advances to third.

Sam Bryan grounds into fielder’s choice, third baseman Andrew Pickens to shortstop Harrison Beach to second baseman Jackson Beach. Herrington scores.

Going into the top of the 6th inning the game was tied, 1-1.

Lost Late in the 7th Inning

At the top of the 7th inning, Levant Eldem singles on a live drive to Brant Bivens. Curtis Degener scores, putting Oak Hall in the lead, 2-1.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, Johnny Scott hits a ground ball and reaches on an error by Pickens. Brant Bivens advances to 3rd. Scott advances to second. Bivens scores on an error by right fielder Eldem. Scott advances to third and scores on the same mistake.

The score is now 3-2. Seeing the Trenton Tigers take home the win.

Highlights

Oak Hall

Levant Eldem: Eight strikeouts

Matt Leber: One strikeout

Trenton

Sam Bryan: Nine strikeouts

Up Next

Oak Hall’s final home game of their regular season will be this Thursday, April 22, against the St. John Lutheran Saints at 4:15 p.m.