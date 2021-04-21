Jaimie Hoover rounds third base after her home-run in the Gators 6-2 win over New Mexico State. Photo Courtesy @GatorsSB Twitter.

Gators Defeat FGCU in Tight Road Contest

Parker Fluke April 21, 2021

The Florida Gators softball team (32-6) staved off the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (21-16) in a 3-0 win on Wednesday night.

Cheyenne Lindsey’s two-run home run in the first inning proved to be the difference, and Natalie Lugo earned her 11th win in the victory. Sarah Lawton took the loss for the Eagles, her fifth of the season.

An Early Homer

Hannah Adams singled to lead off the game for the Gators, extending her on-base streak to 24 games. Lindsey then worked a 3-2 count on Lawton in her first at-bat of the game.

With the count full, she uncorked a two-run home run over the right-field fence to give the Gators a 2-0 lead with no outs in the top of the first.

Lawton then forced three flyouts to get out of the early jam. From there, the game turned into a pitchers’ duel between Lugo and Lawton.

Who Blinks First

For the next five innings, Lawton and Lugo blanked the hitters they faced on the scoreboard. Lugo ended up pitching five innings and striking out four while giving up only three hits.

In the circle for the Eagles, Lawton only made it three hits, but outside of the first inning, she gave up no hits or runs. The game held at 2-0 for six innings until the Gators got an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

Insurance

Marissa Mesiemore pitched three innings of relief for the Eagles that brought her up to the end of the contest in the seventh. After giving up two singles and a hit by pitch, Mesiemore faced a bases-loaded situation in the top of the seventh.

Jaimie Hoover stepped up to the plate and ripped a fly ball to deep left field. Katie Kistler scored from third and the Gators took a 3-0 lead.

Closing Time

Katie Chronister entered for the Gators in the sixth inning and closed the game out to perfection. In two innings of work, she gave up no hits or runs while striking out two.

The Gators earned their 32nd win of the season as they prepare to host the South Carolina Gamecocks in Gainesville. First pitch for Friday is set for 6 p.m.

