Former Gator Jordan Reed retires from NFL

Former tight end Jordan Reed was one of the most dominant players at his position when he first started his career with the Gators in 2009. But after an eight-year NFL stint riddled by injuries, the former Pro Bowler is putting up his helmet and pads. The 30-year-old Reed announced Monday his retirement from the NFL, citing lingering issues of sustained head injuries.

Former Pro Bowl TE Jordan Reed is retiring, sources say. A 2013 3rd-round pick by the Washington Football Team, Reed emerged as one of the game’s best receiving TEs before battling injuries. His improbable comeback with #49ers last season allowed him to walk away with no regrets. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2021

Reed’s career with the Gators

Reed first came to Florida as a 6-foot-3, 235-pound quarterback in 2009, earning a redshirt. After the 2009 season, he transitioned from his primary role as quarterback into playing as a receiving tight end.

He saw action for the first time as a Gator in the 2010 season, where he played in 12 games and earned four starts. By the end of his career with the Gators, Reed played in 35 games and posted six touchdowns and 79 career catches for 945 yards, averaging 12 yards per reception. He earned several honors during his time, being named a 2012 First Team Offense AP and All-SEC Second-Team Offense.

His career in the NFL

After an impressive career at Florida, he announced for the NFL Draft in 2013 and was picked up in the third round by Washington. However, his NFL career quickly came derailed by an array of injuries, one of which kept him from playing the entirety of the 2019 season. But in a testament to the former Pro Bowler tight end’s talent, he was able to continue producing amid a series of injuries.

Since 2010, only four tight ends have produced a season of 85+ Rec, 950+ Rec Yards, and 10+ Rec TD: – Jimmy Graham

– Travis Kelce

– Rob Gronkowski

– JORDAN REED pic.twitter.com/PpH2hS7ZDt — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) April 21, 2021

In his prime play, the star tight end was notorious for his hands and being untouchable by defenders. Throughout his six-season stint with Washington, he appeared in 65 games posting 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns. He earned his first career Pro Bowl Nomination in 2016, when he was added to the 2017 Pro Bowl roster.

In a 2019 preseason game in Atlanta, he took a major head-shot from linebacker Keanu Neal. As a result of the helmet-to-helmet collision, Reed endured a concussion that brought his 2019 play to a halt.

Still in complete awe of this Jordan Reed catch 😳 @JR86 @49ers pic.twitter.com/5191nDovEi — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 20, 2021

But Reed made a stunning comeback in 2020 when he signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He suffered seven documented concussions throughout his prolific seven-year NFL career, with the exception of the 2019 season. Reed finished his NFL career having played in 75 games with 355 receptions for 3,602 yards and 28 touchdowns.

What’s next for Reed?

Given the potential of the often injured giant, it is easy for fans to wonder what could have been. But Reed shared how he has no regrets regarding his decision to retire, especially after his comeback with San Francisco last year. Although he will be hanging up his cleats, he says his love for the game is what kept him going for so long. Looking ahead, we wish Reed a healthy retirement.