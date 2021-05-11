Gators Baseball Losses to Stetson for First Time in 14 years

Yes, you read that correctly. Florida losses to Stetson for the first time in 14 years. With the 6-1 loss, Florida’s eight-game winning streak, dating back to March 30, 2007, is over.

This is the first time Florida Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan has lost to Stetson. On the flip side, this is the first time Stetson coach Steve Trimper has defeated Florida.

For the first six innings, it looked like the Gators would pull out a win in a pitcher’s duel. However, the bullpen fully unraveled late, and the offense couldn’t pick up the slack.

Silent Offense

Stetson held the powerful Gators bats to just one run on three hits. That lone run did not even come off one of those hits. Jacob Young picked up an RBI off a fielder’s choice in the second inning. The first hit of the game for Florida came an inning later when Kirby McMullen doubled.

The Gators left nine men on base in total.

Strong Night for Arms Spoiled

Brandon Sproat started for the Gators and pitched four scoreless innings. The Gators staff combined for seven innings of one-run ball to start the game.

Then, Ben Specht entered in the eighth. Specht entered with just one scoreless appearance out of seven this season. This was his worst outing of the year. In just a third of an inning pitched, he gave up five earned runs on three hits and two hit batsman. The big blow came with Stetson already leading 2-1. Eric Foggo launched a two-run home run to left center, making it 4-1.

Other Notes

This is the final weekday game of the season, and so is Florida’s non-conference schedule.

Florida has their final home weekend series to follow when they face Georgia. Then, they travel to Fayetteville to face first-ranked Arkansas to finish the regular season. The SEC Tournament is set to start May 25.