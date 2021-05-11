FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan meets with umpires before the team's NCAA college baseball game against Florida A&M in Gainesville, Fla. The top-ranked Gators are off to a program-record 16-0 start and the only unbeaten team in Division I. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Gators Baseball Losses to Stetson for First Time in 14 years

Harrison Smajovits May 11, 2021 Feature Sports News, Gators Baseball 49 Views

Yes, you read that correctly. Florida losses to Stetson for the first time in 14 years. With the 6-1 loss, Florida’s eight-game winning streak, dating back to March 30, 2007, is over.

This is the first time Florida Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan has lost to Stetson. On the flip side, this is the first time Stetson coach Steve Trimper has defeated Florida.

For the first six innings, it looked like the Gators would pull out a win in a pitcher’s duel. However, the bullpen fully unraveled late, and the offense couldn’t pick up the slack.

Silent Offense

Stetson held the powerful Gators bats to just one run on three hits. That lone run did not even come off one of those hits. Jacob Young picked up an RBI off a fielder’s choice in the second inning. The first hit of the game for Florida came an inning later when Kirby McMullen doubled.

The Gators left nine men on base in total.

Strong Night for Arms Spoiled

Brandon Sproat started for the Gators and pitched four scoreless innings. The Gators staff combined for seven innings of one-run ball to start the game.

Then, Ben Specht entered in the eighth. Specht entered with just one scoreless appearance out of seven this season. This was his worst outing of the year. In just a third of an inning pitched, he gave up five earned runs on three hits and two hit batsman. The big blow came with Stetson already leading 2-1. Eric Foggo launched a two-run home run to left center, making it 4-1.

Other Notes

This is the final weekday game of the season, and so is Florida’s non-conference schedule.

Florida has their final home weekend series to follow when they face Georgia. Then, they travel to Fayetteville to face first-ranked Arkansas to finish the regular season. The SEC Tournament is set to start May 25.

Tags

About Harrison Smajovits

Harrison is a sports coordinator at ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF. He served as a beat writer for Florida Gators football for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He also contributes to WRUF's Gainesville Sports Center segments and makes appearances on the Clash on Harp on Sports. Harrison has been a content writer for WRUF since January 2019 as well.

Check Also

Gators Take Baseball Series at Kentucky

The Florida baseball team earned a series clinching win on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Kentucky …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties