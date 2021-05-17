Gators Lacrosse Heads to the Elite Eight

Just eight teams remain in the 2021 NCAA DI Women’s Lacrosse Championship after Sunday’s second-round action and Gator’s lacrosse is one of them.

Florida defeated Jacksonville 17-3 to advance to the program’s sixth quarterfinal in the 12-year history. The Gators have now won 15-straight games, dating back to their March 13 loss against Jacksonville University.

Throughout the season the Gator’s lacrosse team have remained 18-2. They also went undefeated in the American Athletic Conference.

Top Scorer’s This Season

Senior, Shannon Kavanagh was the Gator’s top scorer this season with 76 goals.

Coming in second for most goals scored is senior, Brianna Harris with 47 goals and 43 assists.

Game Recap

Shortly under the first five minutes of the game, Paisley Eagan converted on a free position attempt to give Florida the advantage. Grace Haus followed with a score of her own. Shortly after, Brianna Harris put up her first goal of the day putting the Gators in the lead 3-0.

The team clearly wasn’t messing around when Maggi Hall quickly gave Florida the 4-0 advantage and forced a timeout by the Dolphins.

That's 4⃣ goals already for your Gators 😏 most recent via @maggi_hall 👋👋 UF 4, JU 0 pic.twitter.com/xAIWqwsY50 — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) May 16, 2021

After the timeout is when Jacksonville tried to come back and scored their first goal against the Gators.

The Gators immediately fought back with six straight goals to take a 10-1 lead.

Jacksonville scored the final goal of the half with 3:17 left, but Florida still took an eight-goal lead into the locker room.

Kassidy Bresnahan scored her first goal of the day to give Florida the 11-2 lead within the first few minutes of the second half. The Dolphins responded five minutes later to put the game at 11-3, but that would be the team’s final goal of the day as Florida’s defense held the Dolphins scoreless for the remainder of the game.

With 15 minutes left in the game, Harris notched a hat trick of her own, followed by three-straight goals from Grace Haus to secure the 17-3 victory for the Gators.

"We came out of the locker room fired up & ready to play and it showed" – @amandaoleary5 Hear the rest of Coach's thoughts from today's second round victory ⤵️#FLax #GoGators pic.twitter.com/cqtr3Veo1g — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) May 16, 2021

Up Next

Gator’s Lacrosse is set to play Syracuse in the NCAA Quarterfinals against third-ranked Syracuse on Saturday at 2 p.m.