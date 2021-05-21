Gators Tennis is NCAA Semifinals Bound

Gators Men’s Tennis advanced to the NCAA tourney semifinals. After beating Texas A&M, 4-1, yesterday, Florida wants to come out on top in the semifinals. The Gators will face the Texas Longhorns.

Florida is the first seed and 24-2 overall. Texas is currently 24-5 and the fourth seed.

🚨🐊🎾 FINAL: No. 1 Florida #Gators men's tennis def. No. 8 Texas A&M 4-1 to advance to the Final Four for the second straight NCAA Tournament. Duarte Valet def. Valentin Vacherot (SEC Player of the Year) 6-7, 6-1, 5-2 to clinch it. UF will face defending champion Texas. — OnlyGators.com 🐊 Florida Gators news (@onlygators) May 21, 2021

The match was held at the UTSA National Campus in Orlando, yesterday, where both teams had the opportunity to fight for a spot in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Tennis semifinals.

The Gators Longhorns will go toe to toe tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Florida to Texas

This match will air on the Tennis channel and both teams will fight to secure a spot in the National Championship which will be held Saturday night.

Team Captains, Duarte Vale, Senior, and Sam Riffice, Junior, came out with a share of their own victories during the match.

Gators head tennis coach, Bryan Shelton, prepared his team for their current accomplishments and is very proud of their hard work and determination.

“We felt like these guys are at their best at one, two, and three, Texas A&M. They’re really, really tough. Three seniors that have been through all the wars so those are three tough spots for us to try to get. For our two captains to come out the way they did tonight. They just refused to let us lose tonight.” said Shelton.

Your support was unbelievable last night, #GatorNation! How about we do it all again tonight? 🧡💙#GatorsMTN #GoGators 🐊🎾 pic.twitter.com/u8iEXiLrIB — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) May 21, 2021

The Gator Standard

Both men’s captains and other players stood strong and had faith during their match and because of this, they came out victorious. There is a Gator standard that they are meant to live up to.

“We said before the match,” Shelton said. ‘This is a point they have to win, this is a point we’d like to win. Let’s go get it. Play freely and go after it.’ After getting down in one doubles, we were down a break early. I was proud of our guys for fighting back. Gave ourselves a chance to win that doubles point.”