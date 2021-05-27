SEC Baseball’s Wednesday Round Up

Day two of the SEC tournament has been completed in some way. We had some close ones and not so close ones.

Alabama Defeated Tennessee

Bama upset Tennessee 3-2 in yesterday’s game in 11 innings. The Crimson Tide is now in the bracket of the 2021 SEC tournament. Alabama Head coach, Brad Bohannon, prepared his team for whatever they had to face and put them in the right position to win.

“I really think they got all the calls right,” Bohannon said.

Batter, Owen Diodati, secured a game-winning run with a single RBI and went 1-4.

Batters for Tennessee, Conner Pavolony, went 2-4 and and Liam Spence, went 1-6.

On Thursday, Alabama takes on the Gators and Tennessee faces Mississippi State.

Bama takes a 3-2 lead in the 11th! @AlabamaBSB 🐘 pic.twitter.com/wFPy7pQvSr — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 26, 2021

Arkansas Blew Out Georgia

Arkansas blew out Georgia 11-2 in yesterday’s game in nine innings. The Razorbacks are now in the bracket of the 2021 SEC tournament.

Cullen Smith, Razorback batter, is very comfortable in his position and saw the ball very well all night.

“Cullen Smith’s RBI double to right center in the inning was the first of his two big hits on the night. Ahead 7-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Smith hammered a no-doubter over the wall in right to extend the Razorbacks’ lead to eight.”

Connor Tate, Bulldog batter, performed well in yesterday’s game, having his part in the win over Georgia, taking them to the 2021 SEC tournament.

Lael Lockhart, Arkansas left hander, lead the Razorbacks to the tournament win over Georgia.

Arkansas plays Vanderbilt next, and Georgia plays Ole Miss.

Great effort today by my Arkansas Razorbacks today vs Georgia I thought Lockheart threw a good game I hope Brady Slavens is okay and he can play again but overall great to start to the SEC tournament for my Razorbacks @ArkRazorbacks @VanHornHogs @RazorbackBSB @HunterYurachek #WPS pic.twitter.com/wWFE8RNm1w — Breyden Clark (@Breyden_Clark1) May 27, 2021

Vanderbilt Edged Out Ole Miss

Vanderbilt edged out Ole Miss 5-4 in yesterday’s game in nine innings. Vandy is now in the bracket of the 2021 SEC tournament.

Ole Miss’s, Jackson Kimbrell took on three batters in the 6th in yesterday’s win over Vandy.

Vanderbilt plays Arkansas Thursday and Ole Miss plays Georgia.

Tim Elko, Ole Miss designated hitter, was the key player and entire offense of the entire game.