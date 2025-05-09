Florida Baseball In Texas For Clash With No. 1 Longhorns

Share Facebook

As the regular season winds down, the Florida Gators baseball team is in hostile territory for its toughest challenge yet: A three-game series against the top-ranked Texas Longhorns (39-8, 19-5 SEC) in Austin.

On Deck ⏭️ The first-ever, regular-season meeting between Florida & Texas.#GoGators pic.twitter.com/H8n3tSFxGe — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 7, 2025

A Midweek Misstep, But Momentum Remains

The Gators (33-17, 11-13) are coming off a disappointing 7–1 loss to USF on Tuesday night. This marked their first home midweek defeat of the season and their final midweek game of the year. Despite the setback, Florida has been one of the hottest teams in the SEC down the stretch after winning four straight conference series, including two dominant sweeps to put itself back in the national conversation.

What was once a team projected to miss the postseason has now surged into regional contention — and with a strong finish, could even sneak into the conversation to host.

Coppola’s Return Bolsters Rotation

One of the most encouraging developments for Florida came last weekend when redshirt junior left-hander Pierce Coppola made his return to the mound. Coppola has been out since early March after exiting Game 3 against Miami with an injury. On Sunday he fired one inning and touched 94 mph on his fastball. His return is critical, as the Gators look to solidify their weekend rotation heading into the postseason.

https://twitter.com/GatorsBB/status/1919145314033766512

Eyes On Postseason

Florida’s path to the postseason likely runs through these next two series. With a tough test looming this weekend in Austin and a home finale against Alabama to close the regular season, the Gators have everything to play for. Taking a game, or even the series against the No. 1 team in the country could skyrocket Florida’s RPI and boost its resume for regional tournament placement. UF’s RPI of 18 and No. 5 strength of schedule are solid.

This will be Florida’s first road series against a top-five opponent since being swept by Tennessee in mid March. In the recent weeks, the Gators have looked like a completely different team. More composed at the plate, more reliable on the mound and finding ways to win.

Sully’s Take

“What I’ve seen from Texas this year is a really clean brand of baseball, they don’t beat themselves,” coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “They don’t walk people, they throw a ton of strikes and they play really good defense.”

What’s Next?

After the trip to Austin, Florida will return home to close out the regular season with a three-game set against No. 23 Alabama (37-12, 13-11). A strong finish over the next two weekends could cement the Gators’ place in the postseason and may even give them a shot at hosting a regional. But first, they’ll have to take on the best team in the country.

UF will start Coppola (2-0, 1.32 ERA) in today’s 7:30 p.m. ET game (ESPNU) against Texas ace RHP Ruger Rojas (8-2, 4.19). The Gators then are scheduled to go with RHP Liam Peterson (8-2, 4.09) vs. UT’s LHP Luke Harrison (4-1, 3.25) in Saturday’s 2 p.m. game (SEC Network+) and with RHP Aidan King (4-2, 3.29) vs. Longhorn RHP Jason Flores (4-1, 2.40) in Sunday’s 2 p.m. game (SEC Network+).

You can listen to all three-games on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF + WJXL 1010AM.