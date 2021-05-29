Tournament Edition: Gators Baseball Gets Rematch With Tennessee

Sure, the regular-season series in Knoxville didn’t look too hot. That doesn’t mean the game in Hoover can’t be different.

Tennessee smoking Alabama back to Tuscaloosa give the Gators a chance for a little payback. In the SEC tournament semifinals, Gators baseball faces the Volunteers.

First pitch is at 1 p.m.

Season’s Not Lost After All

This season may seem disappointing, given that the Gators came into it ranked number one and finished outside the top 10. However, salvation is coming when it matters most.

This is the farthest the Gators have gone into the SEC Tournament since they won the National Championship in 2017. If they upset Tennessee, they reach the SEC Finals for the first time since 2016. That gives them the chance to win the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2015.

In the regular season, they drop two of three in Knoxville. But every game of the series was decided by two runs or less. Florida figured out how to stay in it against the Volunteers and even came out on top in the finale. They just need to figure out how to do that just one more time.

How’s the Opponent Doing?

Glad you asked.

Tennessee dropped their first game in the Tournament in extra innings to Alabama. Then, they proceeded to demolish everything in sight, including run-ruling both Mississippi State and Alabama out of the tournament. Double elimination gave them the chance, and they took it.

Back to Single Elimination

The winner of this game will play the winner of the Ole Miss-Arkansas game. Florida might be rooting for Ole Miss, given how the team fared against both potential opponents. That being said, they got to get there.

This Gators baseball game will air on 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF and the telecast will be on the SEC Network.