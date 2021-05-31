Florida Baseball Loses To Tennessee 4-0 To End SEC Tournament Play

Florida Baseball finishes their SEC Tournament play at 3-1 after a scoreless matchup with Tennessee that ended at 4-0. The sixth-seeded Gators grabbed four hits against the Vols eight. The Vols will advance to play either Arkansas or Ole Miss in the championship,

At the Plate

Tennessee made their first mark on the scoreboard in the top of the third when Russell singled to left field to bring in Spence. The Vols grabbed another run in the fourth when Beck doubled to left field. Then, Spence saw a wild pitch at the plate to bring in Beck to put it at 3-0. Tennessee finished their scoring plays in the seventh when Gilbert singled to center field to bring in their final run.

Florida grabbed four hits overall at the plate from Young, Hickey, Fabian, and Guscette. Infielder Jacob Young garners the best batting average thus far in the season at .316.

On the Mound

Tennessee starter Camden Sewell pitched through six innings and grabbed six strikeouts during his time on the mound. Through the first three innings, the Gators were unable to make it to a base. Redmond Walsh entered in the seventh and struck out one hitter and was then relieved by Hunley to close out the game.

The Gators starter Brandon Sproat gave up three runs within a little less than four innings he saw on the mound. From the bullpen, Coach O’Sullivan brought in Christian Scott who threw three innings and only allowed one hit.

Next for Florida

Florida seemed to have secured a top-16 national seed and will most likely host an NCAA Regional in Gainesville. More information will be known following the Sunday championship when the NCAA announces the NCAA Tournament regional assignments.