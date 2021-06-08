Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be fined for missing minicamp

The offseason of Aaron Rodgers continues. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the two-time MVP is unhappy with the Packers front office. Rodgers said he wants to be traded. Rodgers already missed voluntary minicamp, and it is now looking like he will miss mandatory minicamp. Schefter reported Rodgers could be fined for missing camp.

With the Packers mandatory minicamp scheduled to start Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers would be eligible to be fined $93,085 for not attending, though Green Bay could issue him an excused absence, which also would excuse him from the fines. It is an option the team has discussed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

How we got here

The rumors began swirling on draft night last year. The Green Bay Packers took Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. That pick shocked a lot of people. That moved sparked the conversation about the Packers never drafting help for Rodgers on the offensive side of the ball.

Rodgers was drafted in 2005. Since then, Green Bay has drafted three offensive players in the first round. They drafted two offensive tackles and one quarterback during that time.

With all that as context, Rodgers did say his problems with the Packers were not about the Jordan Love pick.

Rodgers said in an interview with Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter “It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go,” Rodgers said. “It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

What happens now?

With each passing day, this drama gets more and more interesting. As Adam Schefter reported, the Packers could fine Rodgers if they wanted to. However, they could also excuse his absence and push this further down the road.

Here’s Schefter on the situation:

It is clear what Rodgers wants in this. He wants out. On the other side, Green Bay is going to do whatever it takes to keep Rodgers on the team.

"As it was told to me yesterday, Aaron Rodgers is 'as strong as hell on this.'"@AdamSchefter with the latest on the situation between Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. pic.twitter.com/pc6UAiPj0e — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 8, 2021

The standoff will likely continue well into training camp in August. It could even stretch into the season if neither side budges. The Packers open the season on the road in New Orleans Week 1.