Meyer Happy with Lawrence’s Work in Practice, Jags Gaining Confidence

The Jacksonville Jaguars are developing their team for an extraordinary upcoming season. The Jags are buying into the coaching and are heading in the right direction under Urban Meyer.

Trevor Lawrence’s Role

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been excelling in his performance and adjusting to his new team as a rookie. Meyer saw the quarterback Lawrence is becoming and is confident in his ability to lead.

“We started working with him a good month before practice has started. He’s been great, his retention has been great, execution has improved. His seriousness and his approach to this has been fantastic,” Meyer said.

Urban Meyer saw the potential in Lawrence and has prepared him for this upcoming season.

Meyer on The Jags

Urban Meyer has put his trust in his players and is committed to putting his team in a position to win. The offensive and defensive sides of this team are learning the schemes and are willing to put in the work.

The Jags head coach said Lawrence is doing a phenomenal job, despite his rookie role with Jacksonville. He has already seen high improvement and consistency within Trevor Lawrence.

Meyer is impressed with how his offense is looking during these past few weeks, and the defense had the upper hand for a few days during camp.

Urban Meyer Goal to Win

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off of a 1-15 record, the worst in the NFL. With Urban Meyer as their new head coach, hopes are high. The coaching staff has prepared its team for the upcoming season, and the players have bought in to the program.

“I’m not going to let people forget there’s a great core group of players in the Jaguars organization that want to win and it is our coaches’ job to give them an opportunity to win,” Meyer said.