Jul 21, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; An official Major League Baseball is seen during Detroit Tigers batting practice before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

MLB Cracking Down on Substances

Sara Dastgerdi June 9, 2021 Baseball, MLB 27 Views

The MLB is cracking down on foreign substances. Amidst the pandemic, the league’s 2020 health and safety protocol instated that pitchers could carry a small wet rag to reduce any spreading.

Pitchers may not access the rag while on the pitching rubber and must clearly wipe the fingers of his pitching hand dry before touching the ball or the pitcher’s plate. Umpires will have the right to check the rag at any point…..water is the only substance allowed on the rag. MLB health and safety protocol manual

Additionally, the MLB has furthered their investigation after foreign substances continue to be an issue in the league.

MLB Lower Spin Rates

With the team owners told to crack down on substances in the past week, notable players have been off their game.

New York Yankees ace pitcher Gerritt Cole was down about six percent in his spin rates in his team’s most recent matchup against the Rays.

This was alarming after Cole consistently spun above 2,500 rpm during his first couple months of the season.

“Is it coincidence that Gerrit Cole’s spin rate numbers went down [Thursday] after four minor leaguers got suspended for 10 games,” Minnesota third baseman Josh Donaldson stated.

The league suspended four minor league players for their use of sticky enhancing substances. Here’s Cole’s response.

This same situation happened with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

His spin was down 10 percent across the board. He pitched the first six innings of the game against the Atlanta Braves, but the Dodgers’ ultimate fell to their opponents.

Bauer claimed to not know why he was off his game.

I don’t know. Hot, humid day in Atlanta. I just want to compete on a fair playing field. I’ll say it again. That’s been the whole point this entire time. Let everyone compete on a fair playing field. So if you’re going to enforce it then enforce it. And if you’re not then stop sweeping it under the rug, which is what they’ve done for four years now.

ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian explains that the league is cracking down even harder in the coming weeks.

Tags

About Sara Dastgerdi

Check Also

Rays, Marlins and Braves Round Up

As we come to an end with the first quarter of the MLB season, let’s …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties