NBA Teams Compete in Game 4 of The Conference Semifinals

The Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, and the Los Angeles Clippers will compete in the NBA playoffs tonight.
The 76ers go head to head with the Hawks tonight in Game 4 of the Conference Semifinals. Philadelphia leads the series 2-1 over the Hawks. The Hawks will have to go up against both Tobias Harris and Al Horford at the forward positions, which will be a challenge for Atlanta’s defense. Harris has an average of 19.5 points with 3.5 assists while Horford averages 14.2 points with 3.4 assists.
The Jazz play the Clippers tonight in Game 4 of the Conference Semifinals. Utah is 2-1 in the series over the Clippers. Bojan Bogdanovic is getting back to his respective role in the lineup, now healthy, will be a key player in tonight’s game as he is the third leading scorer on his team.
76ers Starting Line Up
- Joel Embiid (C) averages 28.5 points with 2.8 assists and one steal.
- Tobias Harris (SF) averages 19.5 points with 3.5 assists and .9 steals.
- Furkan Korkmaz (SG) averages 9.1 points with 1.5 assists and .9 steals.
- Seth Curry (SG) averages 12.5 points with 2.7 assists and .8 steals.
- Ben Simmons averages 14.3 with 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals
Hawks Starting Line up
- Clint Capela (C) averages 15.2 points with .8 assists and .7 steals.
- John Collins (PF) averages 17.6 points with 1.2 assists and .5 steals.
- Solomon Hill (SF) averages 4.5 points with 1.1 assists and .7 steals.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic (SG) averages 16.4 points with 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals.
- Trae Young (PG) averages 25.3 points with 9.4 assists and .8 steals.
Jazz Starting Line Up
- Rudy Gobert (C) averages 14.3 points with 1.3 assists and .6 steals.
- Royce O’Neale (PF) averages 7 points with 2.5 assists and .8 steals.
- Bojan Bogdanovic (PF) averages 17 points with 1.9 assists and .6 steals.
- Joe Ingles (SF) averages 12.1 points with 4.7 assists and .7 steals.
- Donovan Mitchell (SG) averages 26.4 points with 5.2 assists and 1 steal.
Clippers Starting Line Up
- Nicholas Batum (SG) averages 8.1 points with 2.2 assists and 1 steal.
- Marcus Morris (SF) averages 13.4 points with 1 assist and .6 steals.
- Kawhi Leonard (SF) averages 24.8 points with 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals.
- Paul George (SG) averages 23.3 points with 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals.
- Reggie Jackson (PG) averages 10.7 points with 3.1 assists and .6 steals.
