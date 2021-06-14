Florida Gators Athletic Season Comes to an End

Track and Field 

The Florida Gators 2020-2021 athletic season comes to an official end after the women’s Track and Field finished 7th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Men’s Track and Field finished 4th in the Championships. Gator’s sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh won his first National Championship title after logging the tenth-fastest time in collegiate history in the 200-meter sprint.

Baseball

In comparison to a great start to the season after a couple of losses to Miami, the Gators baseball team season ended after a devastating loss to the University of South Alabama at the NCAA Gainesville Regional. The team’s overall season ended 38-22.

Tennis

No. 1 Florida defeated No. 22 Kentucky to win the Men’s Southeastern Conference regular-season title. Florida went undefeated against conference for a perfect 12-0 record.

Florida men’s tennis claimed the school’s first ever men’s tennis National Championship. The Gators finished with a 26-2 record on their historic season.

Sam Riffice claimed his second title of the season with a Singles National Championship victory.

Women’s Tennis ended their season with two individuals who were named 2021 All-Americans by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). McCartney Kessler and Marlee Zein are now the 57th and 58th players in program history to garner All-American recognition.

Soccer

This upcoming season, the Gators will have a new head coach in Tony Amato. Former head coach Becky Burleigh has been with the program since it’s start in 1996.

The team finished off their season with a win against the University of Miami. Overall the team went 6-8-3 on the season.

Softball

The Gators’ season ended with a loss in the NCAA Super Regional against Georgia. Charla Echols, Hannah Adams, and Elizabeth Hightower achieved All-American status after successful 2021 campaigns.

Gator Softball went 45-11 in the 2020-2021 season.

Lacrosse

It was a great season for lacrosse as Florida made its first NCAA Quarterfinal appearance in 2018. The Gators finished their season with an 18-3 record, going undefeated in American Athletic Conference play (10-0).

Swimming & Diving

Members of Florida swimming and diving headed to the Olympic Trials to cap off their season.

Kieran Smith closed out his season becoming the first Gator to qualify for the United States Olympic swim team.

Katie Mack finished first in the 50 free B-final to place ninth overall in wave one at the Olympic Trials.

Golf

Women’s golf finished seventh in the NCCA Regional tournament but failed to make the top-six cut to move on to Championship play.

In men’s golf, Ricky Castillo finished 12th in the NCAA Championship.

Senior Addie Baggarly joined the Gators record book as the first women’s golfer in program history to be selected to the Arnold Palmer Cup United States team. Baggarly missed qualifying for the U.S. Open by a single shot but may have a chance at qualifying if someone drops out of the tournament.

Volleyball

The team finished the season with an overall of 21-4. The team competed in the NCAA Championships regional final and fell short to Wisconsin in the last game.

Five impressive Gators garnered All-America accolades from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Basketball

Florida women’s basketball finished the season 12-14 with an appearance in the WNIT. The Gators defeated Charlotte in the first round to advance to the second round.

Lavender Briggs had a break out season with the Gators before an injury sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Florida men’s basketball made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. Florida went 15-10 on the season.

Gymnastics

Florida gymnastics finished fourth in the NCAA Gymnastics team final. Trinity Thomas was awarded Gymnast of the Year, and 10 Gator gymnasts made it on the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll.

Football

Florida football averaged 39.83 points per game in the 2020 season. They finished with an overall record of 8-4 and finished 13th in the AP Poll. Former Gator quarterback Kyle Trask earned a Heisman nomination for his season performance.

Wide receiver Kyle Pitts earned numerous accolades and went 4th overall to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft. Kadarius Toney was also selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

The Gators 2021 season kicks off in the Swamp on Sept. 4.

