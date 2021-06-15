NBA Playoffs: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5 Preview

The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks go head to head tonight for the Eastern Conference semifinal Game 5. On the other end, the Hawks battle the 76ers for a chance to advance to the next Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Nets vs. Bucks

Winning a title in the NBA has been long overdue for the Nets. The last time the Nets won a championship was in 1976, and it was on the ABA. Since the ABA merged with the NBA, the Nets have made the playoffs 21 times and have failed in all of them. Led by their powerful trio Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, this season the Nets’ chance to win their first NBA Championship has never looked so good. A chance that might look blurry due to injuries.

As for the Bucks, Mike Budenholzer’s team will reach their second Eastern Conference semifinals in a row. They’ll look to star player Giannis Antetokounmpo who has been a major force on both offense and defense for the Bucks.

3x FIRST TEAM ALL-DEFENSE!! pic.twitter.com/EDAm7eRm55 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 14, 2021

Hawks vs. 76ers

The Hawks evened the series with the 76ers in an electric game. We can’t forget Joel Embiid’s knee struggle. Embiid suffered from a knee injury against the Washington Wizards. He has averaged 35.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. These numbers have not been reached by a Sixers player over a three-game postseason span since Chamberlain in the late 1960s according to ESPN.

Nets Injury Updates

Unfortunately, the Nets will have to do without a few of their key players tonight. As of this afternoon, James Harden was determined to be questionable for Game 5. Harden suffered right hamstring tightness in Game 1 and has been out since then. Although he is expected to make a series attempt at playing in Game 5, his return remains questionable.

As for Irving, he is going to miss tonight’s game after suffering a sprained right ankle in Sunday’s Game 4.

Embiid has been playing despite a nagging knee injury. It is uncertain if he is going to miss game 5 for the Sixers.