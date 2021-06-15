Jaguars taking it slow with Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been cautious with their franchise quarterback. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with tightness in his hamstring since OTAs and head coach Urban Meyer hasn’t been letting him go full speed in minicamp.

Trevor Lawrence working his way back

Lawrence talked about how difficult it is to not be going full speed right now. However, Lawrence said he’s feeling good right now. He had participated in some 7-on-7 drills but but not 11-on-11. The Jaguars are hopeful Lawrence will be healthy very soon.

Lawrence has been working hard to learn the Jaguars offense. He talked about his goal is to master the Jaguars offense before Week 1.

The Jaguars will have one more day of mandatory minicamp, then they will have a month long break until training camp starts in July.

Urban Meyer on Lawrence

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer talked about why they have been cautious with Lawrence so far in minicamp. He didn’t want to push Lawrence’s hamstring too far this week because of the month long break coming up.

Also, Meyer commented on how Lawrence is progressing in the Jaguars offense. He said it’s been up and down, but for the most part Lawrence has picked up the offense well, and it trending well going into training camp.

Almost everyone expects Lawrence to be the Week 1 starter for Jacksonville, but Meyer didn’t exactly anoint Lawrence. He said he is going with the guy that gives them the best chance to win.

Meyer said he’s not thinking four or five years down the road. He is thinking about winning right now.

Lawrence still should be that guy considering the Jags went 1-15 last season. But we will see what the future holds for Jacksonville going into training camp, pre-season and then the regular season.

The Jaguars open the season in Houston against the Texans September 12.