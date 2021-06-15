Rays lead Battle for the AL in series with White Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays take the field for Game 2 of their three-game stint with the Chicago White Sox. The Rays took the first game of the series with a 5-2 victory on Monday. The White Sox will look to even the series on their home field on Tuesday.

Rays, White Sox Battle for AL

Tampa Bay currently sits atop the American League with a league leading (43-24) record. However, the White Sox are just a game and half behind leading the AL East (41-25) putting a major emphasis on this series.

The top teams in the AL start a 3-game set tonight. 👀 Who has the edge? pic.twitter.com/czwjbKNsKm — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2021

The Rays have been hot as of late, winning seven of their last eight games. Entering the series against Tampa Bay, the White Sox were on a four game win streak including a sweep over the Detroit Tigers.

Glasnow Leaves Early

Tampa Bay pitcher Tyler Glasnow got the start on the mound on Monday. However, the right-hander would leave in the fourth inning with inflammation to his right elbow. He finished the day allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six.

According to sources, Glasnow is expected to get an MRI on Tuesday. Glasnow commented on the pain he felt in his right elbow.

Rays’ Manager Kevin Cash applauded the Tampa Bay bullpen for their performance against Chicago.

“The bullpen has been just as hot as any bullpen in baseball,” Cash said. “Other than Glasnow, that’s the story of the game.”

Opposite Glasnow was Chicago’s Lance Lynn. Lynn pitched six innings allowing six hits and three runs in addition to striking out eight batters.

Rays at the Plate

The most impressive storyline from the series opener was Tampa Bay hitters. Austin Meadows, Randy Arozarena, and Brandon Lowe each homered. The Rays combined for a total nine hits including two a piece from Joey Wendle and Meadows.

The Rays grab an early lead in a battle of the AL's best. pic.twitter.com/VGoRWWOtuP — MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2021

The bats were a little quieter for the White Sox who totaled five hits on the night. Chicago changed up the lineup prior to the start of Game 1, moving Leury Garcia and Yermin Mercedes. Shortstop Tim Anderson led the White Sox with two hits on the night and Brian Goodwin recorded Chicago’s lone Game 1 RBI.

On the Mound in Game 2

The Rays will put Shane McClanahan (2–1, 4.54 ERA) on the mound for Game 2. Chicago will give Dallas Keuchel (5–1, 4.14 ERA) the start.