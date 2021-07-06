Lightning Will Have to Wait to Hoist Stanley Cup

Next Lightning goal wins the Stanley Cup in overtime of game four. They did not get that goal. Canadiens forward Josh Anderson, who scored the first goal of the game as well, put a puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy for a 3-2 win to force a game five.

Lord Stanley’s Cup was in the building. Now, it’ll have to travel down to Channelside. Not for a parade, like fans hoped, but for another chance for the Bolts’ fourth win. Are you happy now, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor?

The mayor of Tampa wants the Bolts to lose Game 4 so that they can celebrate at home. ICYMI: https://t.co/qToHqglwzE pic.twitter.com/vChlivkC9z — BarDown (@BarDown) July 5, 2021

Lightning Remain Winless on Two Fronts

Montreal scored first. That, more or less, sealed the deal. Tampa Bay has not won a game yet in the playoffs when the opponent score first.

Then, the game went into overtime. Yet again, Tampa Bay failed to score an overtime goal.

Guess scoring first, and getting a shutout by Vasy, is key to hoisting the Cup.

Where They Remain Undefeated

The game after a loss–that is where. Since being swept out of the first round by Columbus in 2019, the Bolts haven’t lost back-to-back games. It’s not a small sample size either–they’re 11-0 over of two seasons.

Of course, Montreal has broken a lot of trends this season. But the Lightning need to take this advantage and run with it. Once you finally lose two straight, it could easily become three. It wouldn’t be the first time a team went up 3-0, lost two games and won in game six. This happened in 2012 when the Kings beat the Devils in the Finals.

The Tampa Bay Lightning would obviously prefer to not repeat if they don’t have to. Again, keep the streak alive, and this season is over.

Notes for Game Five

Game five will be held at Amelie Arena in Tampa. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. (thought we really know it’s a little after that).