Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan walks to the dugout an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game against Auburn Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Kevin O’Sullivan Named as Pitching Coach for Team USA

Ethan Sanabria July 2, 2021

Stars and Stripes

The Collegiate National Team Coaching Staff named Florida Skipper Kevin O’Sullivan as their pitching coach. He will be joining two of his gator pitchers, freshmen Brandon Sproat and Hunter Barco

Normally a 45-man roster would typically compete against international opponents in other countries. However, because of travel restrictions, players will compete at Appalachian League parks. The Collegiate team will play an 11-game intrasquad series instead.

https://twitter.com/USABaseball/status/1407753802455912460

When asked about the opportunity to coach the Collegiate National Team, Kevin took great pride in the chance.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the pitching coach for the 2021 USA Collegiate National Team and to work with some of the top student-athletes in our game today,” O’Sullivan said. “I look forward to helping the players on this year’s team develop their game for the next level and want to thank USA Baseball for this great opportunity.”

Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan’s Career

Undeniably, Kevin O’sullivan’s resume is unquestionable. Coach Kevin O’Sullivan is notable for bringing the Gators their program’s first-ever national championship in 2017. The Florida Skipper has also led the Gators to seven NCAA College World Series appearances. Adding to his illustrious resume O’Sullivan set a program-record 13-straight NCAA Tournament. To add Florida manager won SEC Coach of the Year three times. Including the National Championship O’Sullivan has five SEC Championships and two SEC Tournament Championships in his trophy cabinet. Last Season O’Sullivan became the winningest coach in Florida Baseball history with win number 557. Kevin ended the year with a 585-278 record (.678).

Gator Manager Kevin O’Sullivan will be joining notable names Elliot Avent and Bobby Austin on the USA CNT staff. Furthermore, tournament play begins Friday, July 2 as the Stars play the Stripes in Danville, Virginia at 7 p.m. The tournament finishes on July 15th.

About Ethan Sanabria

Ethan Sanabria is a second-year telecommunications student on the digital film and television production track at the University of Florida's College of Journalism and Communications. He has previously worked as a broadcaster for the Florida Flight basketball team and currently helps the production of WUFT news facebook lives. You can reach Ethan on any of his social media or at Ethansanabria@ufl.edu.

