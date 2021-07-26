Tampa Bay Buccaneers Open Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back to work on Sunday for their first day of training camp. The team took 24 weeks off since winning the Super Bowl back in February. But despite their victorious season, head Coach Bruce Arians won’t be spending any more time celebrating last year’s championship. “It’s over. That’s last year,” Arians said. His new goal: to lead the team to a back-to-back title.

However, Arians and the 22 returning starters know that winning this season will be a challenging feat. In order to do it, the team needs to remain healthy and injury-free. A title especially relies on Tom Brady, who’s entering training fresh off surgery from his torn MCL. Despite this setback, he is glad he took care of himself and looks forward to beginning the season without a lingering injury. Buccaneers-Dealt With Injury Since April Last Year. Rob Gronkowski is excited to return with Brady this year. He knows that Brady makes a large impact on the team’s success.

Another threat that poses against the Bucs is COVID-19. This year, they will be using wristbands to distinguish the vaccination status of players. Yellow will be for unvaccinated athletes and red is for those who have received the vaccine. Running back, Leonard Fournette, is skeptical of receiving a vaccine. But he’s still open to doing what’s best for the team’s success. Buccaneers-Decision on Getting Vaccinated. The Bucs are hoping to limit COVID-19 difficulties in order to have a victorious season.

Training camp will continue over the next few weeks, with some practices being open to the public.