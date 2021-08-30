Gator Volleyball Starts Season 3-0

Gator volleyball began its season back on Friday when they traveled to Sacramento, California, to participate in the Hornet Invitational Tournament. Florida ended up beating each of the three teams they faced and the Gators are now 3-0 to start the season. This is the 24th time in program history that the Gators have started the season off with this record.

Sacramento State Recap

After beating San Francisco and UC Davis in the first two matches of the tournament, Florida faced Sacramento State in the final match in the tournament. In the first set, the game was in the Gator’s hands from the start. The offensive attack was led by outside hitters T’ara Ceasar and Thayer Hall, both of which registered several kills throughout the weekend.

Florida hit a stellar .481 in the first set, while holding the Hornets to a .033 clip. Ceasar posted a set-high four kills in the set.

https://twitter.com/GatorsVB/status/1431813954620166147?s=20

The second set started more tightly as the score early was knotted at 5-5, but the Gators were able to push through to a three point advantage, but Sacramento State quickly pulled it together to cut the deficit to one. After swinging back into momentum, Forte, Ceasar and Monserez each recorded three kills to secure the win.

In the third set, Sacramento State dug their way out of the hole to tie the set at 14-14, but Florida once again was able to create a two-point lead. The Hornets battled to tie the frame at 19-19, but the Gators stood their ground with a 6-1 run and finished off the third set with a win.

Looking Ahead

The Gators close out their California road trip with a match up against No. 21 Stanford Tuesday at 8 p.m.