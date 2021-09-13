Jags Take the Fall in Week 1

Even with the new additions of QB Trevor Lawrence and head coach Urban Meyer, the Jaguars are still not on top of their game. They had a rough start to their season after losing to the Houston Texans 37-21 in Week 1.

Houston’s defense made No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence look like a rookie with a lot to learn. Although Trevor Lawrence drove the offense 75 yards down the field for his first touchdown pass to Chris Manhertz from 22 yards out, he failed to move the ball down the field.

On top of that, he threw three lethal interceptions during his debut with the Jaguars.

On the other side of things, Houston Texan’s Mark Ingram received the start and was the most explosive running back in blue and red. Seconds before halftime, the Texans put together a quick drive activated by a 52-yard completion to Cooks followed up with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola. With Deshaun Watson out, quarterback Tyrod Taylor stepped in and did his job well as he lead the team to seven scores in 13 possessions.

Overall, the game was nowhere near perfect for either team, but the Texans

The Texans Expectations

With Watson out and star defensive end J.J. Watt gone to Arizona, winning was not expected. Tyrod Taylor and Houston’s new and improved running game were more than enough to handle a Jaguars team that didn’t look much better than last season.

Meyer New Head Coach

A three-time national championship winner for college ball started his first NFL coaching position with the Jaguars.

Meyer compiled a 187–32 coaching record at Florida and Ohio State. Most recently, he coached the Buckeyes to an 83–9 record in seven seasons, including winning a national title in 2014.

Looking Ahead

Next Sunday the Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Denver Broncos, and the Houston Texans will play the Cleveland Browns.