Missouri Football Gets Sets To Face Unbeaten Boston College on Saturday

Coming into their fourth game of the season, the University of Missouri football team will play Boston College on Saturday, September 25 at 12:00 p.m. Missouri comes in 2-1 with wins over Central Michigan and Southeast Missouri. However, they fell to Kentucky 35-28 on September 11.

Boston College has victories against Colgate, UMass, and Temple and has outscored their opponents 124-31 through their first three games. This will be the first ever head-to-head matchup between these two schools that have combined to win 1,377 career games.

Key Players: Missouri

After going 5-5 in 2020, Missouri comes in offensively with Connor Bazelak at quarterback. The redshirt sophomore is off to a terrific start, averaging nearly 300 yards passing through three games. He has thrown nine touchdowns and only one interception.

Running back Tyler Badie caught three of the touchdowns. He also had added three scores on the ground and has 361 rushing yards. Daniel Parker has receiving touchdowns while four other players have caught passes for six. Defensively, Blaze Alldredge leads the team with 25 tackles and has 2.5 sacks. Jaylon Carlies has two interceptions while both Akayleb Evans and Kris Abrams-Draine each have one.

Boston College: Key Players

Despite the terrific start to the season, Boston College will be without their starting quarterback and potential early pick in the NFL draft in Phil Jurkovec. Dennis Grosel, though, has played well with his chance. He has got into each of the first three games and has thrown for 302 yards. Grossel also added a pair of touchdowns and added 67 yards on the ground with two more touchdowns.

Running back Patrick Garwo comes in as the leading rusher with 237 yards on 36 carries. Zay Flowers leads the team with 213 yards receiving. Defensively, Isaiah Graham-Mobley has 21 tackles for a team high. Linebackers Kam Arnold and Vinny DePalma each have forced fumbles this year while the defense has picked off four passes.

After this game, both teams will be in action on October 2 with Missouri facing the University of Tennessee at 12 p.m. Boston College will travel to Clemson and play at 7:30 p.m.