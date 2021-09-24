Gator QB Emory Jones Talks Performance, Building Confidence

Florida junior quarterback Emory Jones may have had his best game of the season this past week against Alabama. He talks about how he played, and how the game was a confidence booster for the team and himself.

Game Performance

With Anthony Richardson being sidelined due to tightness in his right hamstring, Jones had to carry some extra weight in the game. Jones’ slow start in the first quarter received him some boos from the crowd, however, he pulled through and pushed the team to a near upset of Alabama. .

Jones discusses what he’s learned from the past games and what he continues to do.

Jones has been adaptive to each game and has learned from his mistakes and says he continues to prepare for each game. Gator coach Dan Mullen’s motto this year for the team is “get better today,” and Jones strives for greatness each time he steps on the field.

As a starting quarterback Emory Jones is a leader for the team. He continues to show great leadership and follows the “Gator Standard” that is set.

When the game was over Jones’ teammate and quarterback Anthony Richardson tweeted that Jones “shocked the world…(and to) continue to strive for greatness.” The friendship between Richardson and Jones shows other teams the camaraderie the Florida Gators have.

Jones says he felt more relaxed playing against Alabama. He “went out to play with the guys and was having fun.”

Looking Ahead

Jones recognizes that the team needs to prepare well for the game against the Tennessse Volunteers on Saturday. He wants to make sure that each game is played with everything the team has.

