Eagles and Cowboys Renew Rivalry

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys conclude week three of the NFL in an early season NFC East matchup. Both teams enter the game at 1-1 looking to get a leg up in this crucial divisional race. After the Eagles beat the Falcons 32-6 in their first game, Philadelphia struggled offensively in week two against the 49ers, only scoring 11 points. Meanwhile, Dallas lost a nail-biter 31-29 in week one on the road in Tampa. The Cowboys responded in week two winning 20-17 at the Chargers.

Key players for the Eagles

Second-year quarterback, Jalen Hurts, looks to continue his solid start to the season as he has passed for 454 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. Hurts also has the ability to stretch the defense with his legs by rushing for 144 yards and one touchdown. Dallas will have to respect the running ability of Hurts as he can turn a broken play into a positive gain. This will be one of the key matchups in the game that can influence the outcome.

Running back, Miles Sanders, will have to support the rushing attack for the Eagles if Dallas contains Hurts’ scrambling ability. Sanders has rushed for 129 yards on 28 attempts through two games. Sanders also showed he can be a threat in the passing game as he caught four passes for 39 yards against the Falcons.

Key players for the Cowboys

The Cowboys offense starts with veteran Dak Prescott at quarterback. After a devastating leg injury ended his season last year, Dak has thrown for 640 yards and three touchdowns this season. Dak will have to rely on running back Ezekiel Elliot who has rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown to open up the offense. Wide receiver, Amari Cooper will be key in this offense too. Cooper has 16 receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns this season. Cooper will look to rebound tonight for Dallas because he caught three passes for only 24 yards against the Chargers.