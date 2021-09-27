Jags Continue Early Season Struggles, Lose to Cardinals

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Arizona Cardinals 31-19 dropping them to 0-3. on the season. In addition, this was the 18th straight loss for the franchise, which is now tied for the fifth longest streak in NFL history.

Early in the game, the Jaguars hung tough, even returning a missed field goal attempt 109 yards for a touchdown. But in the end, too many turnovers and sloppy play were too much to overcome.

Lawrence’s Day

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 22 of 34 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions and two lost fumbles on sacks. He turned the ball over four times against the Cardinals, bringing his season total to nine.

Lambo Hasn’t Made One

Jaguar’s placekicker Josh Lambo has yet to hit a field goal in three games this season, missing all three of his attempts over the first two weeks. Besides the final preseason game against Dallas where he made two-for-two, it is clear that Lambo is in a slump.

During training camps coach Urban Meyer explained that Lambo was in a slump, and he is clearly still unable to shake it. Things don’t seem to be looking up for his career after missing two extra points as well.

K Josh Lambo getting booed after missing his second PAT. Jaguars just went 75 yards for the TD — every bit of it on the ground. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 26, 2021

In the second quarter, Lambo’s attempt sailed wide left and in the third, Lambo’s kick sailed wide right after running back James Robinson’s four yard run that extended the Jaguars’ lead to 19-10.

Injuries

Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson left the game in the fourth quarter with a right shoulder injury but later returned.

Looking Ahead

Arizona will host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday. Jacksonville has a short week before playing at Cincinnati on Thursday night.