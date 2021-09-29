Vanderbilt Will host Unranked UConn

Coming into their fifth game of the season, the Vanderbilt Commodores will host the UConn Huskies on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. The Commodores are currently coming in at 1-3 on the season, while the Huskies are 0-5.

The Commodores

The Vanderbilt Commodores saw their first loss in their season opener against East Tennessee State at home, where they were defeated 23-3. The Commodores were able to take the lead early on with a 53-yard field goal from Joseph Bulovas, but failed to put any more points on the scoreboard for the rest of the game. Meanwhile, the East Tennessee State Buccaneers were able gain a 10-3 lead before the half, and went on to gain 13 more points in the second half.

The Commodores were able to break their 11-game losing streak with an exciting 24-21 comeback win at Colorado State. They had trailed the Rams by 14 points in the second quarter, but were able to get a touchdown just before halftime. In the third quarter the Commodores were able to tie the game, and took the lead before heading into the fourth quarter. With 19 seconds left in the game, Joseph Bulovas scored a 38-yard field goal leading the Commodores to win the game 24-21.

Last Saturday, the Commodores had a tough loss against No. 2 ranked Georgia. The Bulldogs held the Commodores to zero points the entire game while they were able to score 62. Head Coach Clark Lea said that the Bulldogs’ offence was too much for them to handle, and he said this about their defense:

Coach Lea is looking forward to their matchup against UConn. He hopes to get their second win of the season, but acknowledges that it won’t be an easy fight.

The Huskies

The UConn Huskies have yet to win a game this season. Their last game against Wyoming was the closest they’ve been to a win as they trailed the undefeated team by only 2 points. The Huskies led for most of the game, but the Cowboys responded in the fourth quarter with back-to-back touchdowns taking the lead at 24-16. With just four seconds to go, Nate carter made a 2-yard touchdown for the Huskies making it a two point game, 24-22.

After this game, both teams will be back in action on Oct. 9th. The Commodores will face the Florida Gators and the Huskies will play UMass.