Auburn vs LSU Preview

War Eagle!, Geaux Tigers!, For some people this might be gibberish while college football fans will be in jubilation for a rivalry many pundits in the media neglect to bring up. This rivalry is Auburn vs LSU.

LSU leads the all time series 31-23-1, with Auburn winning last years contest 48-11.

Auburn

Auburn comes into this matchup with a 3-1 record, but that good start has come with its share of drama, and consequences. Prominent starting quarterback Bo Nix, whose father also played at Auburn was benched. I do think Nix needed to be benched so he can use this as motivation going forward.

After the game coach Brian Harsan fired the team’s wide receivers coach which in my opinion seemed to be an overreaction. Auburn is coming off a come from behind win against Georgia State who gave Auburn a fight for 3+ quarters. Coach Harsan has not named the starting quarterback for the game yet but I think he sticks with Nix.

LSU

LSU this season has not been immune to drama either this. Their issue started the first week of the season where they were upset by then unranked UCLA. After that loss the sky seemed to be falling in Baton Rogue, Louisiana. It had gotten so bad that fans, as well as boosters were calling for coach “O’s head. LSU has been playing much better of late winning 3 in a row to be a respectable 3-1.

They are coming off a 28-25 victory over a very underrated Mississippi State team.

LSU has had their struggles the last year and a half. It has been tough replacing arguably the best quarterback in college football history Joe Burrow. Last season they were playing musical chairs with their quarterbacks, but I think they found their guy this season in Max Johnson.

Coach, Ed Orgeron is still one of the better coaches in the country and is getting a lot of flack but he has his team plying well. I have always been a fan of coach “O” since he was the coach of Ole Miss.

Honestly, I can see either team winning this game I do not think this game will be a shootout. I am of the opinion the final score is 23-21 neither team has an advantage over the other. LSU has the home field advantage which could be behoove them at some point in the game.