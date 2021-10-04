Around the SEC: Week Five

The Wildcats claw and upset the Gators:

This past Saturday the Kentucky Wildcats had a huge upset win over the Florida Gators 20-13. The Florida Gators went into Lexington ranked 10th looking to get the win and prepare for future matchups. The Wildcats took on this challenge and came home to play a great game against Florida.

Co-defensive player of the week in the SEC Jacquez Jones shined in his performance. The Wildcat linebacker caused havoc having nine tackles against the Gators and one tackle for loss. The game changing play was his one handed jump-swat in the dying embers of the game preventing Florida from tying the score.

JACQUEZ JONES DEFLECTS THE BALL TO WIN THE GAME AGAINST #10 FLORIDA!!#BBN pic.twitter.com/VJchRTfDT7 — Kentucky Kavalry #BBN (@KentuckyKavalry) October 3, 2021

Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops was proud of his entire team and faculty and he had this to say after the emphatic victory. Kentucky becomes the 16th ranked team in the nation with this victory.

newscall (39)

Kentucky plays LSU next Saturday under the lights at 7:30. Looking to go 6-0 on the season.

Alabama’s impressive performance against Ole Miss:

No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide dominate No. 12 ranked Ole miss 42-21. Alabama came home to Tuscaloosa and took care of business against SEC rival the ole miss rebels. The Tide dominated on both sides defensively and offensively to have an overall masterclass on grass.

On the Offensive side of the ball it was the running game, Senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. took over scoring 4 rushing touchdowns. He rushed for his new career high 171 yards and carried them into a comfortable victory. He was named SEC co-offensive player of the week.

Brian Robinson with his 4th TD 🐘🔥pic.twitter.com/kJo5FWhSlf — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) October 2, 2021

However, the defense could also not be overshined by the offense. Linebacker Will Anderson stole the show with 2.5 tackles for loss against the rebels, he now has 8 tackles for a loss which leads the SEC. He had nine total tackles in the game as well as having a sack. His dominance allowed him to win SEC co-defensive player of the week.

Alabama are undefeated and are looking to continue their success traveling Texas to play Texas A&M this upcoming weekend.

Other SEC scores:

Georgia 37-0 Arkansas

Vanderbilt 30- 28 Connecticut

Miss. State 26-22 Texas A&M

Auburn 24- 19 LSU

Tennessee 62-24 Missouri

South Carolina 23-14 Troy

SEC Rankings:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Kentucky

4. Arkansas

5. Ole Miss

6. Florida

7. Auburn

8. Miss. State

9. Tennessee

10. LSU

11. Texas A&M

12. South Carolina

13. Mizzou

14. Vanderbilt