AL Wild Card Preview: Red Sox Host Archrival Yankees

We don’t like them, and they don’t like us. It’s a tale that goes back to the early 1900s and the Great Bambino. The Red Sox embody grit and determination, encouraging their players to dirty their helmets with pine tar. The Yankees represent class and elegance, requiring their players to be clean shaven. Tonight will mark just another page in the long history book that dates the trials and tribulations these storied franchises have had against each other.

To kickoff the 2021 MLB Postseason, the Boston Red Sox are taking on the New York Yankees in a battle at Fenway Park with first pitch set for 8 p.m.

Here. We. Go.

Red Sox vs Yankees.

Eovaldi vs Cole.

Best rivalry in baseball reignites for a one-night stand.

— Tom Caron (@TomCaron) October 5, 2021

Bronx Bombers

There it goes, see ya! Recently, that has often been the call of Yankees’ play-by-play announcer Michael Kay.

Just when hope was starting to fade, the Bronx Bombers emerged and resurrected the Yankees Season. Since the start of September, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have each hit 10 homeruns.

ANOTHER GIANCARLO STANTON HOME RUN!

In a single-elimination game, all it takes is one swing. That said, the Yanks will be hoping for more than just one tonight.

Pitching

Gerrit Cole vs. Nathan Eovaldi. Power vs. Power. Both pictures feature a dominating fastball complemented by devastating off-speed stuff. Even so, the two have struggled as of late.

Gerrit Cole, the Yankees $324 million ace, has not seemed himself recently. Over his last three starts, he has posted a shocking 7.64 ERA. He has also been hampered by a lingering hamstring injury. Even so, Yankees manager Aaron Bone is confident in his ace.

The Yankees need there nearly third of a billion dollar man to show up tonight. He seems up to the challenge.

No different from Cole, Nathan Eovaldi has also been struggling as of late. In his last start against the Yanks, Eovaldi was taken for seven runs before he could get out of the 3rd inning. That said, in his first five starts of the year against the group from New York, Eovaldi posted a 2.01 ERA. He has the stuff to be dominate.

Nathan Eovaldi, 81mph Curveball and 99mph Fastball (quick pitch), Overlay.

The version of Eovaldi that shows up may determine who emerges victorious.

Gerrit Cole is excited for the matchup.

What’s Next

The winner will advance to the ALDS and take on the Tampa Bay Rays. That series begins this Thursday at 8:07 p.m.