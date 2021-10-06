Stewart Reese talks Kentucky loss

Florida Gators offensive lineman Stewart Reese spoke in a press conference Tuesday following Saturday’s loss to Kentucky. Reese discussed the mishaps of the o-line and how they plan to improve going forward.

What went wrong

Prior to the loss, Florida’s offensive line started the 2021-2022 season off steady. The line allowed three sacs across four games and allowed Florida to rank third in rushing in FBS Football. In the 20-13 loss to Kentucky, the Gators outrushed the Wildcats 171-137 yards and allowed no sacks and three quarterback hurries. The most glaring stat of the game was Florida’s 15 penalties.

The Gators mustered up 15 penalties for 115 yards, including eight false starts. Two of those false starts came with under two minutes to go in the fourth and Florida in the red zone.

Reese discussed the Gators’ blunder with penalties and said focus is the biggest key in moving forward.

The six-year veteran also spoke about the teams preparedness in entering enemy territory. Saturday’s game at Kroger field was an anticipated conference matchup with over 60,000 fans in attendance at the stadium. He said that the team was ready to face the hostile crowd in Lexington, but once the intensity grew some players became flustered.

Reese also shared his own previous experiences with playing in hostile situations. He said that younger players can use Saturday’s experience as a learning tool moving forward to understand the importance of mental focus.

The 2020 transfer from Mississippi State was recruited by Dan Mullen twice. He said the culture and standard that Mullen has built is what lead to the double recruitment. He added that Mullen’s culture allows players to follow and believe in his game plan.

Reese said the loss was a result of the team failing to live up to Coach Mullen’s standards. He said that accountability is the next step in moving forward and continuing to win games.

Moving Forward

Seven more games will define Florida’s season. Reese said that going forward the plan hasn’t changed and the Gators must improve on execution.

When asked about the possibility of switching the snap count in game, Reese said the Gators will be prepared if need be.

In his two years in Gainesville, Reese has been a monumental piece to Florida’s offense. The SEC Academic Honor Roll student has been able to show his ability to adapt to any offense. He started at Florida blocking for Kyle Trask, when the Gators led the nation in passing yards per game. Now as the Gators lead the SEC in rushing, Reese said that the line is able to accommodate each of the unique running backs in the backfield.

Florida is back in the Swamp Saturday for the Homecoming matchup against Vanderbilt. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m.