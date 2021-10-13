No. 2 Iowa Hosts Purdue for Homecoming

Fresh off of a historic 23-20 win against Penn State last week, the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes look to extend their six-game streak against the Boilermakers on Saturday.

The Iowa Hawkeyes

The victory against the Nittany Lions boosted Iowa to No. 2 in the AP poll. This is their best ranking since 1985. This season, the Hawkeyes are undefeated. They are on a 12-game winning streak, but are 6-0 this season. They lead the country in interceptions (16), takeaways (20) and turnover margin (+15). Additionally, their defense is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten.

Key Players for the Hawkeyes

Junior quarterback Spencer Petras went 17-31 with 195 passing yards against the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Petras has the best winning percentage by a starting quarterback in program history (.857). Additionally, he has helped lead Iowa to 12 consecutive wins. Petras is 94-of-324 with 2,226 passing yards and has thrown 17 touchdowns and four interceptions over the last 12 victories.

Linebacker Jack Campbell ranks third in the Big Ten for tackles with 55 tackles this season.

Tyler Goodson leads the Hawkeyes in rushing yards with 518 yards. On Saturday, the Junior running back Goodson had 88 rushing yards, and averaged 3.5 yards per rush attempt.

The Boilermakers

The Boilermakers are well-rested after their bye week and are hungry for a win against the Hawkeyes.

They currently have an overall record of 3-2 with losses against No. 10 Notre Dame, and their last matchup against Minnesota.

Key Players for the Boilermakers

Junior quarterback Jack Plummer has thrown 840 yards in the 2021 season with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. In their last game against Illinois, Plummer threw 95 passing yards with 12 completions.

Iowa’s Head Coach Kirk Ferentz says that the Boilermaker’s high-tempo offense will be difficult to handle.

Wide Receiver David Bell leads in receiving yards for the Boilermakers with 439 yards. In their upcoming matchup against Iowa, Coach Ferentz said that he’s worried about Iowa’s ability to defend Bell .

The Matchup

Although undefeated and No.2, Coach Ferentz says that the game against the Boilermakers is going to be a tough matchup for them.

Last year, the Hawkeyes fell 24-20 against the Boilermakers. Additionally, the Hawkeyes faced tough losses against them in 2017 and 2018.

The game will kickoff in Iowa City at 3:30 on Saturday.