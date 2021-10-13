Kyrie Irivng held from Nets until vaccinated

The Brooklyn Nets officially announced star point guard, Kyrie Irving, will not be allowed to practice or play in a game until he is vaccinated.

Irving and Vaccination Status

NBA champion, Irving has yet to comply with New York’s COVID-19 mandate as of Tuesday. The Nets said Tuesday that he will not be able to participate in team activities until he can be a full participant. This decision ends the idea that he could play in only road games. Irving is a seven-time all-star and one-third of the Nets’ big three.

During the Nets media day on Sept. 27, Irving did not disclose if he was vaccinated, instead, he asked for privacy on the matter. Originally the Nets hoped to have the point guard for road games, but have since changed their stance.

Goal Has Not Changed

Even without Irving, a seven-time all-star and NBA champion, the Nets’ title aspirations remain the same.

When the Nets traded for James Harden they created a big three and became the betting favorites to win the NBA finals. Without Harden and Irving, Kevin Durant pushed the 2020 NBA champion, Milwaukee Bucks, to seven games. Last year, the trio was only able to play a total of 13 games together going 10-3.

Now with a fresh season all starting together the Nets were expected to have more time on the floor and build chemistry for a title run.

The decision to sit their star point guard on road games came after general manager Sean Marks and team owner Joe Tsai had conversations with Irving and his associates.

Vaccination policy

There is currently no league-wide mandate for players to be vaccinated. Unvaccinated players are subject to more testing and restrictions to being around their teammates. The NBA also announced that players would not be paid for games they miss due to COVID-19.